Probe widens as ED raids Arvind Remedies in ₹637 crore loan fraud case

CHENNAI: The investigation in the Rs 637 crore loan fraud case involving Chennai-based Arvind Remedies is expected to continue as authorities analyse the seized documents and digital evidence. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has in the last two days carried out searches in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Goa as part of its probe into a bank fraud linked to the company and its promoter Arvind B. Shah.

The case dates back to 2016, when the CBI registered an FIR following a complaint from Punjab National Bank. The company is accused of defrauding a consortium of lenders by diverting loan funds and falsifying accounts.

The ED raids are aimed at unravelling the underlying financial trail and identifying those responsible for manipulating company accounts, misappropriating funds, and laundering money through a complex web of interconnected entities.

According to investigators, quoted in reports, the promoters routed money through shell companies and multiple bank accounts. The ED examined financial statements between 2009 and 2015 and transaction details from nearly 300 accounts.