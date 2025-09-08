Asian and Indian markets rally on weaker yen, stable oil prices

China’s Shanghai Composite Index posted a modest gain as investors remained cautious, waiting for further economic updates. Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI and Singapore’s Straits Times Index both recorded small advances, reflecting general confidence in regional markets. However, Indonesia’s IDX Composite remained under pressure due to ongoing political unrest, raising investor concerns.

India

Turning to India, market indicators pointed towards a positive opening. The GIFT Nifty traded around 24,911 early Monday, indicating a firm start for the Nifty 50 and Sensex indices. Started strong, BSE Sensex rose 144 points at 80,854 and Nifty touched 24,805 at 10.15 AM on Monday.

On Friday, the Sensex closed flat at 80,710.76 points, while the Nifty 50 ended slightly higher at 24,741 points. The Bank Nifty index showed resilience, closing near 54,100 points, reflecting strength in the financial sector.

Several key sectors showed mixed trends. Stocks in the auto, metal, media, and consumer discretionary segments attracted buying interest. In contrast, FMCG, IT, and realty sectors experienced some selling pressure as investors remained selective amid global uncertainties.

Analysts are closely watching the 25,000 level in the Nifty 50 index. A breakout above this resistance level could signal a fresh upward trend, while support is expected near 24,600 points. Investors remain cautious ahead of the two-day 56th GST Council meeting scheduled later this week.