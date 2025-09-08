Auto and metal stocks lead gains as Indian markets close higher on Monday

However, the IT sector faced some selling pressure. The Nifty IT index fell by 0.94%, with major IT companies such as HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra seeing declines. This was partly due to global uncertainties impacting investor sentiment toward the technology space.

Investor sentiment remained broadly positive, supported by expectations that the US Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates later this month to support slowing global growth. At the same time, concerns over rising crude oil prices and ongoing trade tensions limited the market’s upside momentum.

The broader market showed strength, as the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices advanced by 0.50 percent and 0.16 percent, respectively. This suggests that investors were also looking beyond large-cap stocks for opportunities.

Among individual stocks, Tata Motors was the biggest gainer, rising 4.25 percent to Rs 721.10. Other top gainers included Bajaj Auto, which went up by 4.08 percent, and Mahindra & Mahindra, up by 4.01 percent. On the flip side, stocks like Trent, Asian Paints, and HCL Technologies were among the biggest losers of the day.

Overall, while markets closed with gains, late-session profit booking indicated that investors remained cautious. Analysts suggest that in the coming days, markets may continue to experience volatility. Key factors to watch include upcoming economic data releases and global developments, especially related to interest rate moves and geopolitical tensions.

This trading session reflects the balancing act between positive domestic reforms and global uncertainties, as India’s markets remain sensitive to both internal and external factors.