GST rate cut: Govt directive on MRP revision puts companies in fast-track mode

As the September 22 deadline for implementing the new GST rates approaches, companies and regulators are racing to ensure proper pricing and labelling of inventories. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has directed firms to declare revised maximum retail prices (MRPs) on unsold stocks, in line with the rationalisation of GST rates.

Companies have been allowed to display revised MRPs until December 31, 2025, or until existing stocks are cleared. The ministry has clarified that revised MRPs must strictly mirror tax changes — prices cannot rise beyond the actual increase in tax, and must mandatorily fall where GST rates have been cut.

According to the directive, revised MRPs may be declared through stamping, stickers, or online printing, but the original MRP must continue to be visible and not overwritten.

Major FMCG players are already reworking their price structures. Nestlé India told TNIE it is finalising a company-wide pricing strategy and will announce revised prices soon. Dabur India declined to share details but hinted at cuts ahead of the festive season.

“As families prepare to celebrate with renewed enthusiasm, lower prices on personal care items will allow them to prioritise health and hygiene without compromising on quality,” said Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India.

Concerns remain, however, over profitability and the transition timeline. Ramesh C. Juneja, Chairman of Mankind Pharma, had earlier said: “We usually have a stock of three months in the market, so a buffer of a couple of months to implement the changes would be good. Wholesalers have stock and may demand refunds.”