Infosys considers share buyback to 'enhance shareholder value'; board meeting on Thursday

Following the announcement of the board meeting, Infosys’s stock price witnessed a significant jump of nearly 4 percent, reaching Rs 1,489.50 on the BSE. This rise indicates positive market sentiment, as investors reacted favorably to the news of a potential buyback.

If approved, this would be Infosys’s first share buyback since 2022, when the company repurchased shares worth Rs 9,300 crore at a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per share. Historically, Infosys has conducted share buybacks in 2021, 2019, and 2017, showing a consistent approach to distributing excess cash to shareholders.

Market analysts view the possible buyback as a strategic decision by the company’s management to support the stock price and improve earnings per share (EPS) by reducing the number of outstanding shares. It also signals confidence from the company’s leadership in its long-term business prospects.

Investors and analysts are closely awaiting the details that will emerge after the board meeting, particularly regarding the size of the buyback, the maximum price per share, and the total quantum of shares to be repurchased. These specifics will be formally disclosed to stock exchanges following the meeting, in line with regulatory norms.

The decision taken at the upcoming board meeting is likely to have a significant impact on the company’s financial outlook and its market valuation in the near term.