Swiss watchmakers turn US tariffs into timepieces

ZURICH: Time is money for Swiss watchmakers and some are cashing in on US President Donald Trump's massive tariff on goods from Switzerland with limited-edition watches featuring the 39-percent duty on their dials.

Swatch launched on Wednesday a model that reverses the position of 3 and 9 on the dial, a reference to the tariff rate Trump has imposed since August 1.

"Hopefully, just a limited edition," the company's website says under a picture of the watch, which is available only in Switzerland.

A Swatch spokesman called the offer "a positive provocation, a nod to the current situation."

"As soon as the United States changes its customs duties on Switzerland, we will immediately stop selling this watch," he added.