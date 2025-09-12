Sebi makes it easier for large companies to hit IPO market

MUMBAI: To simplify fundraising by large companies through initial public offering, the markets regulator Sebi has drastically lowered the minimum public float norms for large primary share sales or IPOs based on the likely post-issue market capitalisation.

Companies can now sell a minimum of 2.5% of their paid-up share capital in their IPO from the current 5% if their market capitalisation is above Rs 5 trillion after the listing, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey told reporters here Friday after a board meeting that also cleared a slew of other regulations to further relax the ease of doing business.

He said lowering the minimum offer size to 2.5% is aimed at making it easier for the market to absorb the sizeable offerings. For companies that have a market cap between Rs 1 trillion and Rs 5 trillion, Sebi has called for a minimum public offer of up to Rs 6,250 crore or 2.75% of the post-issue market capitalisation.

For issues with under Rs 4,000 crore mcap, there is no change in the norms, Pandey added.

The chairman also said the board did not approve a proposal to lower the IPO portion reserved for retail investors to 25% from the present 35%, saying retail participation is crucial for the orderly development of the equity market.

For companies with market cap between Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 1 trillion, the minimum public shareholding (MPS) of 25% is to be achieved in five years as against the current three years.