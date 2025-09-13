Fitch downgrades France's credit rating in new debt blow

PARIS: French politicians sounded the alarm after the Fitch agency downgraded the country's credit rating, with the outgoing interior minister on Saturday blaming the move on "decades of fiscal mismanagement".

The US ratings agency, one of the top global institutions gauging the financial solidity of sovereign borrowers, downgraded France late Friday on its ability to pay back debts, from "AA-" to "A+".

It also said France's debt mountain would keep rising until 2027 unless urgent action was taken.

The downgrade comes just days after Francois Bayrou resigned as prime minister after losing a parliamentary confidence vote over disagreements on how to put the country's strained public finances in order.

Outgoing Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said on Saturday France needs to "get back on track", or the situation will be more painful in future.

"The downgrade of France's credit rating is a punishment not only for the chronic instability sought by the architects of chaos, but also for decades of fiscal mismanagement and social-statist policies," Retailleau said on X.