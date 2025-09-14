Fund play to consume the growth story

Over the years, one of the key parameters I’ve used to gauge the trajectory of the market has been consumption patterns. More often than not visible discretionary spending is a sign of an economy on the upswing and the stock-market usually would have discerned and discounted it early. It is in this context that I find Consumption mutual funds offered by Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and their holdings interesting.

By definition, consumption funds are thematic mutual funds that invest in companies directly connected to consumer spending. These funds focus on businesses that produce or sell goods and services used in daily life. This includes sectors like food and beverages, clothing, automobiles, consumer electronics, retail, hospitality, personal care and entertainment besides other segments.As consumption rises, the companies that provide these goods and services tend to grow more profitable.

One of the key reasons investors consider consumption funds is the relatively stable and predictable nature of consumer demand. While other sectors like technology or infrastructure may undergo cyclical swings, consumption usually tends to grow,unless the economy itself is on the downswing. During periods of economic growth, these businesses often see faster revenue and profit growth. During challenging times, they tend to hold up better than other sectors.

Consumption funds usually invest in companies that have strong brand recognition, wide distribution networks, and loyal customer bases. These companies often enjoy pricing power, suggesting they can increase prices without losing customers. This helps them protect their profits even when input costs rise. Many of these businesses have been around for decades and have shown consistent growth over time. This gives investors confidence that they are putting their money into companies with proven track records.