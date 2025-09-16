Gold hits record high at $3,697.70 per ounce on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Gold prices surged to record highs on Tuesday (Sept 16), driven by expectations of a US Federal Reserve interest rate cut, a weakening US dollar, and rising safe-haven demand amid global economic uncertainties.

Globally, spot gold reached a record high of $3,697.70 per ounce during the day and settled at $3,683.28 per ounce. US gold futures for December delivery remained steady at $3,720.10 per ounce. The US dollar index weakened to a more than two-month low against rival currencies, making gold more attractive to investors holding other currencies.

In India, gold prices also touched new highs. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) October futures contract for gold surged to Rs 1,10,548 per 10 grams, while the December contract reached Rs 1,11,599 per 10 grams. Spot gold prices in major cities ranged from Rs 1,10,260 to Rs 1,12,150 per 10 grams, depending on the purity and local market factors.