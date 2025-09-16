Indian and Asian markets gain on India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut expectations

CHENNAI: Indian and other Asian stock markets are showing positive momentum, supported by optimism around India-US trade talks and expectations of global monetary easing. As of 11:00 AM on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex has gained around 300 points and is trading above the 82,000 level.

The NSE Nifty 50 index is up and currently trading above 25,150 points. The auto sector is leading the gains, with major stocks like Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp showing strong performance.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has strengthened by 12 paise against the US Dollar, now trading at 88.04 per USD.