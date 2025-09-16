Indian and Asian markets gain on India-US trade talks and Fed rate cut expectations

CHENNAI: Indian and other Asian stock markets are showing positive momentum, supported by optimism around India-US trade talks and expectations of global monetary easing. As of 11:00 AM on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex has gained around 300 points and is trading above the 82,000 level.
The NSE Nifty 50 index is up and currently trading above 25,150 points. The auto sector is leading the gains, with major stocks like Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp showing strong performance.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has strengthened by 12 paise against the US Dollar, now trading at 88.04 per USD.
Market participants are reacting positively to the start of India-U.S. trade talks. Investors are hopeful these discussions will lead to improved trade relations, boosting business sentiment.
Asian market update
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index is trading higher amid positive investor sentiment.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 is up, supported by strong corporate earnings and a weaker yen.
China’s Shanghai Composite shows modest gains as investors watch local policy developments.
South Korea’s KOSPI is rising, led by gains in technology stocks and foreign investments.
Taiwan’s TAIEX is also trading higher, supported by strong performance in the semiconductor sector.
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index is up, with gains from financial and industrial stocks.
Australia’s ASX 200 is rising, driven by stronger materials and energy stocks.
Key Drivers
Investors are optimistic that the India-US trade discussions will result in positive outcomes, helping improve trade relations and investor confidence.
There is also strong expectation in the markets that the US Federal Reserve may cut interest rates is boosting global liquidity, supporting risk assets such as equities.
However, investors are advised to stay alert, as market conditions can change rapidly, say market analysts.