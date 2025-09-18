Indian market cheers Fed’s rate cut, analysts expect FIIs to make a comeback

India’s equity market cheered the US Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of 2025, with the Sensex and Nifty closing at their highest level since early July. The 25 bps cut fuelled hopes of more easing this year and speculation that foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who have been on a relentless selling spree, may return as softer US rates weaken the dollar and bond yields, making emerging markets such as India more attractive.

Further, renewed hope of an India-US trade deal, and expectations of consumer spending post the GST reform lifted sentiment. The Sensex rose 320 points to finish above 83,000 at 83,013.90 on Thursday, while the Nifty50 gained 93.35 points to close at 25,423.60.

Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Research, Axis Securities, said that the Federal Reserve’s decision reflects a cautious approach to support the labour market amid increasing employment risks.

“The dovish stance is expected to lower borrowing costs and encourage consumer spending in the U.S. markets, which could lead to gains in equities, bonds, and real estate. However, some volatility may persist due to internal divisions. In India, the Fed's actions could attract foreign capital, strengthening the rupee and benefiting stock indices like the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty,” added Palviya.

He stated that this favourable environment may help ease inflationary pressures and provide the RBI room for adjustments, although exporters might face challenges from currency strength.