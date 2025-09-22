Asian markets mixed; Indian stocks under pressure on Monday

CHENNAI: Asian markets traded mixed on Monday (September 22), with investors tracking Wall Street’s recent gains and assessing the outlook for further US interest rate cuts.

Japan’s Nikkei rose sharply, up around 1.3 percent to 1.5 percent, after the Bank of Japan eased worries about its massive ETF holdings, assuring investors that any sales would be carried out gradually. South Korea’s Kospi also advanced, while Australian shares posted modest gains. In contrast, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped and China’s Shanghai Composite was little changed.

In commodities, oil prices edged higher amid geopolitical tensions and supply concerns, while gold strengthened on safe-haven demand. The U.S. dollar remained steady, and the yen weakened after the BOJ’s comments.