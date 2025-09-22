Bharat Coking, Canara HSBC Life, Aequs get Sebi nod for IPOs, expect to raise Rs 10,500 crore in all

MUMBAI: Three large IPO plans from the Coal India arm Bharat Coking Coal, Canara HSBC Life Insurance and precision engineering components maker Aequs, which are collectively looking to raise Rs 10,500 crore, have received observation letters from the capital markets regulator Sebi.

Bharat Coking Coal, which is the largest coking coal producer in the country, supplying as much as 58.50% percent of domestic coking coal demand in FY25, is looking to raise Rs 5,000 crore which will be purely an OFS by the parent Coal India, whose Rs 15,200-crore IPO in October 2010 is among the top 10 issues.

The issue will involve the sale of up to 46.57 crore shares by Coal India, according to its updated papers. Bharat Coking Coal, the wholly-owned subsidiary of national largest coal miner Coal India, had filed draft papers with the regulator in late May.

The Belgavi-based contract manufacturer of precision engineering components Aequs has also received approval for its confidential IPO filing through which it seeks to raise Rs 1,500 crore through a mix of fresh issue and OFS.

As per the processing status of draft offer documents published by Sebi on September 22, while it issued the observation letter to Aequs on September 18, it had given the same to Canara HSBC Life and Bharat Coking Coal on September 15 and 19, respectively.

The issuance of an observation letter allows a company to launch its IPO within the next one year by filing a prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, while in case of pre-filing or confidential IPO filing, the company can file its updated papers with Sebi within the next one year to incorporate any observations and then proceed with the IPO.