Core sector growth hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August

Outlook

The August rebound was driven mainly by heavy industries such as steel and coal, which are closely linked to infrastructure spending and construction demand. The recovery in refinery products and fertilizers further strengthened the momentum.

Economists say the strong core sector performance bodes well for industrial production and GDP growth in the coming quarters. Higher output in steel and cement points to an ongoing investment push, while improved coal availability could ease power shortages.

However, the persistent decline in crude oil and natural gas highlights structural weaknesses in domestic energy production, keeping India reliant on imports. Analysts also caution that while the August numbers are encouraging, sustaining this pace will depend on steady demand, global commodity prices, and policy support for infrastructure and energy investments.

With the government pushing ahead on large-scale infrastructure projects, and private capex gradually picking up, the outlook for core sector activity in the second half of the year remains positive, though uneven across sectors.