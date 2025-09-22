How AI Reveals the Truth Behind Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Offers

The beginning of September creates a sense of greater anticipation in the fast-paced world of e-commerce, and for valid reasons. On September 23, Flipkart will begin its Big Billion Day Sale. This sale is packed with a lot of discounts and offers, and we're going to tell you the real discounts and deals and help you get some extra savings on different smartphones and other devices.
Shoppers today have to know that flashy offers don’t always mean real savings. With the rise of AI-powered tools, it’s now possible to uncover the truth behind every deal before making a purchase.
That's exactly what the
is designed for. Its advanced Deal Scanner analyses product prices in real time, helping you understand whether you're paying more than the actual price.
Now, let’s see how it actually works with some examples that reveal the difference between hype and real savings
The Redmi Note 5 Pro (Black, 64 GB, 4 GB RAM) is currently being promoted at ₹9,999, showing a 33% discount from its original price of ₹14,999. At first glance, this seems like an amazing offer for a smartphone that has gained popularity among users for its performance and design.
However, a closer examination using the Buyhatke Deal Scanner tells a different tale. The scanner offers detailed insight after checking the product
and the current price is still above the 6-month average and the lowest price ever, which means the discount isn’t as big as it looks
At ₹66,490, this Lenovo laptop is marketed as a 22% discount from ₹85,290, making it look like a tempting deal. For shoppers, it may seem like the ideal time to upgrade their laptops without spending a fortune. However, the Buyhatke Deal Scanner uncovers the actual story. The product is flagged with a price pump detected that too 7.1% higher than the average price, suggesting that the listed discount might not be real. for inflated offers.
On Flipkart, the BOSCH 368 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Convertible Refrigerator is currently listed at ₹41,990 with a 42% discount from ₹73,590. While the discounted price may catch the eye of shoppers looking for a good bargain, Deal Scanner reveals that this offer is advantageous, as the present price is lower than the average price, and now it is available to the shoppers at around 7.9% off compared to the average price and the right product to fill your shopping cart
Install the Buyhatke Extension today and shop smarter! With the extension on your browser, you no longer have to guess whether you’re getting a real discount or just falling for a price pump disguised as a deal. Buyhatke’s Deal Scanner shows you whether the current price is below average, an all-time low, or inflated. Instead of relying on flashy sale banners, you get clear, data-driven insights that put you in control of your shopping. With Buyhatke AI, every purchase becomes smarter, safer, and more rewarding.
