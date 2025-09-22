'There is a strong commitment from 'Sweden's side to further invest in India'

With India and the European Union aiming to conclude negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of the year, Sweden is positioning the India-EU FTA as the “anchor” for bilateral ties in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment. A recent visit by Swedish officials explored partnerships across sectors—from renewable energy to pharmaceuticals—during a four-day trip to India. In an exclusive interview with Pushpita Dey, Sofia Högman, Trade Commissioner of Sweden to India, spoke about how Sweden plans to strengthen its partnership with India. Edited excerpts:
For the European Union FTA with India, the negotiations are going on. So, what sort of target has Sweden set for itself after the India-EU FTA?
I think the history between India and Sweden is very long. It goes back to 1903 when Ericsson was first established here in India. With regard to foreign trade agreements and the role we play as the Trade Council, we were very happy to welcome Minister (Piyush) Goyal during his visit to Sweden in June this year, where of course the discussions centred around the FTA negotiations. We are hopeful that these negotiations will conclude by the end of this year. The EU-India FTA proposal was made almost a decade ago, and now we are witnessing it nearing conclusion.
As a close partner of India in these negotiations, what, in your view, were the key sticking points? What suggestions did you make to overcome those challenges?
When we talk about trade between Sweden and India, there are many complementary strengths between our two countries. So, we are hopeful that this agreement
will happen within this year. We are also glad that, after a few months of stalled negotiations, talks are picking up again. That gives us reason to remain optimistic.
Are you focusing on any particular sectors or domains?
Business Sweden is focusing on the wide range of opportunities in the Indian market for Swedish companies. What we look at is where Swedish innovation and strengths can complement India’s growth story. Sectors of interest for Swedish companies include industrial manufacturing, retail, life sciences, telecommunications, defence, and automotive.
Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainties, how do you view the trajectory of India–Sweden trade relations and negotiations?
I believe India and Sweden share important foundations—democracy, innovation, sustainability, and trade. These shared values make discussions easier. We also have a long-term trust that goes back to 1903, when Ericsson established itself in India. That legacy still matters today.
CBAM has been one of the major roadblocks in terms of the EU FTA negotiations. How do you balance your country’s sustainability and environmental parameters with the gaps that exist in India vis-à-vis the European Union’s environmental standards?
I think all of these issues are being actively discussed in the negotiations. It is important that we find a good, mutually acceptable agreement together.
What further investment plans does Sweden have for India in the coming years?
There is a strong commitment from Sweden’s side to further invest in India and to help more Swedish companies enter the Indian market. From Business Sweden’s side, we are ramping up our presence with more consultants, more offices, and new initiatives. Our role is to identify opportunities for Swedish companies across different sectors.
The way India is growing right now, there are multiple opportunities—in areas ranging from manufacturing to sustainability. For example, in the ports industry, India plans to electrify 50% of its ports in the coming years. These are areas where Swedish expertise can play a significant role.