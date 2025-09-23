HCLTech extends multi-year digital transformation deal with Swedish manufacturer

The extension highlights Husqvarna’s confidence in HCLTech’s ability to manage complex IT systems and drive innovation. By emphasizing adaptive, AI-based solutions, HCLTech positions itself as a partner in Husqvarna’s shift toward more personalized and intelligent digital platforms.

The Vested governance model strengthens HCLTech’s competitive edge, as it signals deeper collaboration and long-term alignment with client goals. This could help the company secure more such contracts in Europe, especially in manufacturing, where efficiency and sustainability are key.

However, execution remains critical. Delivering continuous innovation in AI and digital services over five years demands steady investment in talent and technology. Rising costs and rapid technological changes could put pressure on margins if not managed carefully.

Overall, the deal strengthens HCLTech’s European presence, enhances its reputation as a trusted digital partner, and creates opportunities for further expansion in the manufacturing sector.