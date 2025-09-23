Tata Advanced Systems opens India’s first overseas defence manufacturing unit in Morocco

CHENNAI: Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), the defence and aerospace arm of the Tata Group, has inaugurated India’s first overseas defence manufacturing facility in Morocco. The new unit, named Tata Advanced Systems Maroc, will focus on producing wheeled armoured Platforms, strengthening India’s global footprint in defence manufacturing.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to formally inaugurate the facility during his official visit to Morocco. His visit will be significant as it marks the first time an Indian Defence Minister is traveling to the North African nation, underscoring growing strategic and defence cooperation between the two countries.