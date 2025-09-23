Tata Advanced Systems opens India’s first overseas defence manufacturing unit in Morocco

CHENNAI: Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), the defence and aerospace arm of the Tata Group, has inaugurated India’s first overseas defence manufacturing facility in Morocco. The new unit, named Tata Advanced Systems Maroc, will focus on producing wheeled armoured Platforms, strengthening India’s global footprint in defence manufacturing.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to formally inaugurate the facility during his official visit to Morocco. His visit will be significant as it marks the first time an Indian Defence Minister is traveling to the North African nation, underscoring growing strategic and defence cooperation between the two countries.
Industry analysts view the move as an important milestone for India’s efforts to expand its defence exports and build partnerships beyond its traditional markets. The Morocco unit is expected to cater not only to local requirements but also to regional and international demand for advanced armoured solutions.
The development comes at a time when India has been pushing for greater self-reliance in defence while simultaneously aiming to emerge as a major exporter of military platforms and equipment. Tata Advanced Systems’ overseas foray reflects this dual strategy of expanding India’s defence manufacturing base and increasing global engagement.