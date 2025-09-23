Three in race to succeed RBI deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao

MUMBAI: Three executive directors of the Reserve Bank -- SC Murmu, Vivek Deep and Rohit Jain -- are in contention to succeed the most senior deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao, whose term ends in October, according to sources.

Rao, who is in charge of the departments of regulation, enforcement, and legal, apart from coordination roles through the secretary’s department, risk monitoring department, and overall policy coordination, was initially appointed in 2020 for three years, which was later extended twice.

Sources told TNIE Tuesday that the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee, which holds interviews for the top management of RBI and Sebi, interviewed the three executive directors over the weekend and now will recommend the most suitable name to the government.

Between January and May, Rao was also in charge of the key monetary policy department after the government took too long to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Michael Patra on January 14. Poonam Pandey, whose appointment was cleared in April, could join only in early May.

A deputy governor, who is appointed by the Cabinet Committee on Appointments headed by the prime minister, is not an RBI employee but that of the government.

The RBI Act 1934 mandates the central bank to have four deputy governors -- two from within the ranks, one commercial banker, and one economist to head the monetary policy department.

Patra was the first career central banker to rise from the ranks to head the monetary policy department. The deputy governor in charge of the monetary policy department had previously always been an economist from outside Mint Road.