Trick: Real vs Fake detection on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale & Amazon Great Indian Sale

Every year, India’s Big Billion Day sale season sparks a frenzy. E-commerce platforms plaster screens with irresistible tags — 20% OFF, 40% OFF, 70% OFF. Shoppers rush in, convinced they’re landing once-in-a-lifetime bargains. But consumer advocates warn: many of these offers are not what they seem.

The tactic is subtle yet powerful. In the weeks before the sale, prices are sometimes raised quietly, only to be “slashed” during the event. The result? A dramatic-looking discount that, in reality, saves little or nothing at all.

This year, technology is stepping in to fight back.