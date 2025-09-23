Trick: Real vs Fake detection on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale & Amazon Great Indian Sale

Every year, India’s Big Billion Day sale season sparks a frenzy. E-commerce platforms plaster screens with irresistible tags — 20% OFF, 40% OFF, 70% OFF. Shoppers rush in, convinced they’re landing once-in-a-lifetime bargains. But consumer advocates warn: many of these offers are not what they seem.
The tactic is subtle yet powerful. In the weeks before the sale, prices are sometimes raised quietly, only to be “slashed” during the event. The result? A dramatic-looking discount that, in reality, saves little or nothing at all.
This year, technology is stepping in to fight back.
is emerging as a watchdog for the modern shopper. By analysing billions of price points from past sales, it can instantly flag whether a deal is genuine or a cleverly disguised trick.
Sujit, an analyst from a research firm tracking e-commerce trends, highlighted that many so-called "deals" aren't actually the lowest prices seen historically. Citing an example, he pointed out that the Sony Bravia TV, currently listed at ₹39,990 as part of a promotional offer, was previously available for as low as ₹35,999. “Despite being marketed as a discount, the current price is higher than what it was earlier,” he said, adding that such pricing tactics are common during sales events.
AI tools now integrate directly with various e-commerce platforms, analyzing prices in real time to identify genuine deals versus inflated ones—often right from the category or deals pages themselves.
The products highlighted in red, for instance, indicate items priced higher than their usual rates, helping consumers make more informed purchase decisions.
You can hover over the same and see the details and know more gives full gist on click.
Here, Deal Scanner effectively scans every single product on hundreds of websites and ensures the users make the right decision and save money and time in the process.
“Consumers need transparency, especially during mega sales like Big Billion Day,” says an e-commerce analyst. “AI tools like Deal Scanner are shifting power back to shoppers, arming them with data to cut through marketing smoke and mirrors.”
As retail competition intensifies, such verification systems may become the norm. For shoppers, the message is urgent: before you click “Buy Now,” let AI confirm whether you’re getting a steal — or being misled by a staged discount. This seems to be getting closer to the ChatGPT moment for shopping with tools like
deal scanner
