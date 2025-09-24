US private equity major KKR closes third deal in Kerala by paying Rs 1,100 crore for Meitra Hospital

MUMBAI: The US-based private equity major KKR, which made a killing last month by exiting Max Healthcare for around Rs 9,200 crore, has closed its third deal in Kerala, snapping up a majority stake in the Kozhikode-based 230-bed Meitra Hospital for a reported Rs 1,100 crore.

KKR has completed the Meitra deal through Baby Memorial Hospital, another Kozhikode-based hospital with 500 beds that it owns since July 2024 when it had picked up 70% for around Rs 2,500 crore. Its first acquisition was of the 350-bed Chazhikattu Multi-Speciality Hospital in Thodupuzha, a central Kerala town, for an undisclosed amount.

Three buys in two years underscores KKR's strategy of consolidating quality hospital assets in the region, which has comparatively better healthcare facilities.

The deal for Baby Memorial Hospital in turn was completed through another of its companies Quality Care, which is Bengaluru-based, an investment banker who advised the deal told TNIE Wednesday.

Meitra Hospital was founded by Dr Faizal Kottikollon in 2012. He is also the founder chairman of KEF Holdings, which is based in the Middle East.

Both KKR and Meitra Hospital did not respond to calls seeking confirmation.