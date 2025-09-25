Festive discounts spark shopping rush in India

CHENNAI: India’s festive season sales have picked up pace, with both online and offline retailers rolling out aggressive discounts across categories. Industry estimates suggest that overall festive spending could rise by nearly 20 percent this year, driven by higher disposable incomes, GST-linked price cuts on electronics, and an extended shopping calendar that began earlier than usual.
E-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart are leading the charge with discounts of up to 70–75 percent in select categories, while quick commerce firms are joining the competition with heavy deals on everyday essentials and small appliances. Traditional stores and state-run handicraft outlets are also offering special price reductions to capture festive footfall.
What shoppers are buying
Consumer surveys indicate that electronics and home appliances are the most sought-after categories this season, followed by fashion, home décor, and beauty products. Smartphones, large-screen televisions, washing machines, and air purifiers are among the top discounted products. Apparel brands are pushing clearance deals with up to 90 percent off, while beauty and lifestyle items are being packaged into affordable festive gift sets.
Automobile makers are also leveraging the festive sentiment. Companies like Mahindra are offering up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on select SUVs, and Honda has cut prices on models like the City and Amaze by more than Rs 1 lakh. Electric two-wheeler makers are equally aggressive—Ola sold out its festive “Muhurat” scooter stock within minutes of launch.
Local handicrafts and handloom outlets have joined the wave with discounts of 10–15 percent to attract festival shoppers, blending cultural sentiment with affordability.
While discounts appear attractive, analysts caution that not all offers are genuine. Price trackers have shown that some products were marked up before sales, creating the illusion of larger cuts. Even so, strong consumer intent suggests robust demand, especially with more shoppers relying on EMI and “buy now, pay later” schemes.
Retailers, meanwhile, are scaling up logistics and warehousing capacity to manage heavy order volumes, with concerns that deep price cuts could squeeze margins if sales volumes do not offset costs.
Retain industry analysts say that with festive shopping sentiment strong and discounts spanning everything from fashion to SUVs, this season is set to provide a major boost to India’s retail and e-commerce sectors. However, the sustainability of these offers—and their impact on company earnings—will depend on how effectively retailers balance consumer demand with profitability.