Festive discounts spark shopping rush in India

What shoppers are buying

Consumer surveys indicate that electronics and home appliances are the most sought-after categories this season, followed by fashion, home décor, and beauty products. Smartphones, large-screen televisions, washing machines, and air purifiers are among the top discounted products. Apparel brands are pushing clearance deals with up to 90 percent off, while beauty and lifestyle items are being packaged into affordable festive gift sets.

Automobile makers are also leveraging the festive sentiment. Companies like Mahindra are offering up to Rs 2.5 lakh off on select SUVs, and Honda has cut prices on models like the City and Amaze by more than Rs 1 lakh. Electric two-wheeler makers are equally aggressive—Ola sold out its festive “Muhurat” scooter stock within minutes of launch.

Local handicrafts and handloom outlets have joined the wave with discounts of 10–15 percent to attract festival shoppers, blending cultural sentiment with affordability.