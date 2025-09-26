Sensex sinks 2,600 points in six days as meltdown grips markets

Weighed down by renewed US visa curbs, fresh tariff measures and relentless foreign fund outflows, India’s equity market slumped on Friday, marking a sixth straight session of losses. IT stocks have been reeling since Washington raised the H-1B visa application fee to $100,000 per applicant and pressure has now spilled over to the pharma sector after the US imposed tariffs on branded drugs.

The benchmark index BSE Sensex fell 733.22 points or 0.9% to settle at 80,426.46 on Friday while the Nifty dropped 236.15 points or 0.95% to settle at 24,654.70. Since September 19, the Sensex has lost 2,587 points or 3.16%, while the Nifty has declined 769 points or 3%.

The broader markets underperformed, with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 down over 2% each on Friday. The sharp decline over the past six sessions has made investors poorer by Rs 15.63 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies has come down from Rs 466.89 lakh crore on September 19 to Rs 451.25 lakh crore on Friday.

The pessimism in the market has completely overshadowed positive domestic cues such as GST reform and gross domestic product (GDP) which grew 7.8% in Q1 (April-June) of FY26, marking a five-quarter high.

"The IT index came under early pressure amid concerns over rising H-1B visa costs, compounded by Accenture’s subdued outlook. Sentiment weakened further as fresh U.S. tariffs on pharmaceutical products led to a sharp sell-off in pharma counters. Mid- and small-cap stocks corrected more sharply than large caps, reflecting stress from their stretched valuations,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.