Surging equity play has household wealth rising 14.5 per cent in 2024 but debt soars 41 per cent

MUMBAI: A close to 29% jump in equity investments has pushed up the average wealth of households, measured in terms of gross financial assets, by 14.5% in 2024, which though on an annualized basis is up only 20 bps from 14.3% in the previous year, even as the household debt ratio climbed to 41, up 8 percentage points over the last decade, and does wealth inequalities, according to a report.

It can be noted that over the past two decades, the real per capita financial assets of households have surged fivefold, marking one of the most impressive wealth growth trajectories among emerging markets, according to a report by the German financial powerhouse Allianz Group, which is also one of the world’s largest insurance and asset managers.

Similarly, wealth inequality remains stark despite rapid growth. In 2004, the richest 10% controlled 58% of the country’s wealth. Two decades later, their share has climbed to 65%, the report said.

Securities led the charge with a 28.7% increase, while insurance and pensions, holding a larger portfolio share of 32.5%, grew by 19.7%.

Bank deposits, still the dominant asset class at 54%, rose by 8.7%, the report, adding net financial assets advanced by 15.6% reaching $2,818 per capita, Allianz said.

Adjusted for inflation, financial assets grew a robust 9.4%, lifting purchasing power by 40% above pre-pandemic levels. This is commendable as in Western Europe, it was just 2.4%, below 2019, the report said.

According to the report, the country’s expanding middle class continues to reshape global wealth dynamics, contributing significantly to the rise of emerging markets in the global middle wealth segment.

The gap between the average and median wealth has also widened, with the ratio rising from 2.6 to 3.1 over the same period, a sign that prosperity is not evenly distributed.