New RBI norms can help you get money from a deceased kin’s bank account sans nominees

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has issued revised norms mandating banks to settle claims on a deceased customer’s account and lockers within 15 days, ordering compensation for delays. Simplified and streamlined procedures apply for bank accounts without a nominee, with less than or up to Rs 15 lakh deposits and Rs 5 lakh for co-op banks, while higher amounts may require additional documents.

The development comes even as the amount of unclaimed money lying in bank accounts has risen to a whopping Rs 1 trillion, growing into a political talking point at higher levels. This had finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking the heads of public sector banks to resolve the issues on a war footing.

Over the weekend, the Reserve Bank issued the revised norms for the settlement of claims on deceased customers' bank accounts and lockers within a 15-day timeframe and prescribed compensation to the nominees for delays.

In cases where the account is without a nominee/survivorship clause, banks have been asked to adopt a simplified procedure for settlement of claims if the aggregate amount payable is less than the threshold limit of Rs 15 lakh.

All the person seeking the money needs to produce is the death certificate and the id proof of both the deceased as well as self. If the amount being claimed is more than the threshold, then more documentation will have to be done, depending on each bank’s norms.