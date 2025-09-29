Smallcase investment managers pick nine sectors poised to drive India’s festive market growth

Here are the nine sectors Smallcase fund managers are bullish on:

Consumption and FMCG is entering a strong upcycle. Supported by a 13.9% FMCG value growth in Q2-CY25, led by rural recovery, overall FMCG sales are pegged at USD 211–245 billion in 2025. The outlook is for a multi-year revival, with staples, beauty, and discretionary categories seeing a sustained festive uplift.

Gold demand is poised for a strong surge, combining cultural tradition with a strategic hedge against macroeconomic uncertainty. The manager highlights that global trends, such as central banks increasing their gold reserves to 24%—the highest in 30 years—combined with rising domestic household incomes, are likely to drive record purchases this Navratri–Diwali.

The capital markets sector is positioned for sustained growth and wealth creation, driven by accelerating financialisation of household savings. Retail participation is at record highs, with 155 million demat accounts, more than double 2020 levels, underpinning steady equity market liquidity via robust mutual fund SIP flows.

The NBFC sector is riding a seasonal credit surge, with MSME festive loan demand set to rise significantly. Overall credit growth is projected at 13–15% in FY25–26, with NBFCs noted as critical growth enablers, particularly as 70% of festive loan demand originates from smaller towns.