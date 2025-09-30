Gold, silver soar to new peaks amid trade jitters, US govt crisis, hopes of more rate cuts

MUMBAI: The safe haven metals, gold and silver, which have rallied 53% and 60% respectively so far this year, soared to new records Tuesday. Concerns over a potential US government shutdown, the new tariffs, and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts have fueled this rally. The strengthening dollar only added more fuel to the price fire.

In the international markets, these metals are heading for the best monthly close in as many as 14 years, having crossed $3895.22/ounce Monday on CME. In September alone, the yellow metal rallied 11%.

In the domestic futures market, December gold futures on the MCX climbed Rs 1,217, or 1.04% to reach Rs 1,17,561/10 grams Tuesday, while February 2026 contracts surged Rs 1,314, hitting a lifetime high of Rs 1,18,788/10 grams.

Silver, which has returned more than gold this year rallying close to 60% so far, followed a similar trend touching a new high on the MCX with December futures rising Rs 1,101, or 0.77%, to Rs 1,44,200/kg; and March 2026 contracts gaining Rs 1,127, or 0.78% reaching Rs 1,45,858/kg.

In the retail market, according to the Delhi Sarafa market rates, gold was trading at Rs 11,121/gram for 24K, Rs 10,195 for 22K, and Rs 8,343 for 18K, while the white metal was fetching Rs 161/gram or 161,000/kg.

The domestic rally mirrored the global markets which also hit lifetime new highs, with December gold futures jumping over 1% to $3,895.22/ounce (28.35 grams), while silver touched $47.41/ounce on the Chicago mercantile exchange overnight. However, both metals opened low in their Tuesday trade losing on average 50 bps down from Monday evening trade.