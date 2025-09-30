Over six lakh lost and stolen mobile handsets recovered with help of DoT's Sanchar-Saathi app

NEW DELHI: More than six lakh lost and stolen mobile handsets have been recovered with the help of the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) platform Sanchar-Saathi. The DoT, in a press note, also mentioned that the recovery rate has shown consistent month-on-month improvement. As per the DoT, the monthly recoveries increased from 28,115 in January 2025 to 45,243 in August 2025—representing a 61% increase over eight months.

Launched in May 2023, the Sanchar-Saathi platform has recorded over 19 crore website visits and more than 90 lakh mobile app downloads. The ministry added that DoT’s field units continuously collaborate with law enforcement through capacity-building initiatives, ensuring traced devices are efficiently recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

“The crossing of 6 lakh recoveries represents more than just numbers—it reflects the restoration of digital security for hundreds of thousands of Indian families. Each recovered device represents prevented fraud, restored communication, and reinforced trust in our digital ecosystem,” the DoT said in the press note.

The platform’s ‘Block Your Lost/Stolen Mobile Handset’ facility empowers citizens to report, block, trace, or unblock lost or stolen mobiles across all Indian telecom networks. Once reported, lost or stolen mobile handsets are blocked across all telecom networks on a pan-India basis to prevent any misuse.

As soon as a SIM is used with a blocked/stolen mobile handset, automated traceability is generated. An alert is then sent to the citizen who reported the loss, as well as to the police station where the complaint was originally registered. Citizens are provided with the contact details of the concerned police station through SMS within the generated traceability report.