Rupee plumbs new depths, hits all-time closing low of 88.79

MUMBAI: The rupee continued to plumb new depths, hitting an intraday low of 88.80 on Tuesday and ending the day at a fresh closing low for the second consecutive session at 88.79 to the greenback. The latest weakness is primarily driven by the worries over how the monetary policy committee would act on the key interest rates on Wednesday.

The currency opened four paise lower at 88.79 and went down further to hit an all-time low of 88.80. With this, the unit has fallen 3.71% so far this year and 0.7% in September, posting its fifth consecutive monthly decline, and is down a cumulative 5% in the last five months. On Monday the unit had closed at 88.76.

Another weakness of the rupee is the continuing fund outflows as foreign portfolio investors remain net sellers, pressuring equities, while the absence of progress on the India-US trade treaty has kept markets cautious ahead of the RBI policy outcome, according to Anil Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

FPIs have sold close to $15 billion worth of equity since the beginning of FY 2026.