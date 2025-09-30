We are building value chains to shield us from trade weaponisation: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: India is working on the principle of self-reliance and building value chains that will safeguard the country during difficult times when there is turbulence in global trade, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said at a CII event here on Tuesday.

“We are building capabilities, supply chains, and value chains which can help us in difficult times, and ensure we will not be subjected to any weaponisation of trade and we will always be in a position to meet our international obligations,” said Goyal.

The commerce minister’s comments come at a time when India is facing a major export disruption because of 50% US tariffs imposed on several Indian export items such as textiles, apparel, carpets etc.

Goyal assured that the Centre will continue to protect the interest of Indians during trade agreements with global partners. He asserted that India is working on a three-pronged framework — Atmanirbhar (self-reliance), Atmavishwas (self-confidence), and Atmaraksha (self-protection) — as the guiding principles for India’s future policy direction.