Kerala story: State PSUs post turnaround gains, record Rs 5,275 crore turnover in 2025-26

KOCHI: Kerala's state public sector undertakings (PSUs) have registered a marked turnaround in performance during the 2025-26 financial year, with higher turnover, improved profitability, and reduced losses, according to a review by the Board for Public Sector Transformation (BPT).

Of the 52 PSUs under the Industries Department, 28 reported operating profits during the year. The total turnover was Rs 5,275.34 crore, while operating profit was Rs 82.61 crore, reflecting the impact of structured reforms, including business plans and performance-based MoUs, implemented across all units.

The review shows that 35 companies recorded an increase in turnover, 14 improved their profit, and 12 reduced losses. Notably, seven loss-making enterprises returned to profitability, underlining a broader recovery trend across sectors including chemicals, engineering, textiles, electronics and coir.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve described the performance as a "transformational shift" driven by policy clarity and strategic planning. "Revolutionary changes have taken place in PSUs under the Industries Department. At a time when the Union government is weakening the public sector, Kerala has demonstrated that it can be protected and made profitable," he said.

Rajeeve added that nearly 30 PSUs were steered into operating profit, with several previously loss-making entities returning to the black due to targeted government interventions and competitive strategies.

Key administrative measures included restructuring the Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board into the BPT, strengthening governance, and appointing 28 professional directors across PSU boards. Time-bound statutory audits have been completed in 45 companies, improving transparency and accountability.

To boost market access, an online platform, 'K-Shoppe', was launched in collaboration with India Post and Keltron, enabling the wider distribution of PSU products. Efforts are also underway to integrate MSME products and expand retail presence through K-Stores.