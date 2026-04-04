No payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports: Petroleum ministry

NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday said that there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports in the country, and that India has imported crude from Iran as well.

The response came after a news report claimed that an Iranian crude cargo was being diverted from Vadinar, India, to China due to "payment issues". The petroleum ministry, in a social media post, called these claims factually incorrect and said that the country imports crude oil from more than 40 countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different regions based on commercial considerations.

"Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports, contrary to the rumours being circulated," clarified the petroleum ministry in the social media post.

On April 3, 2026, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler, an Iranian tanker carrying crude oil that was en route to India over the past three days changed course and is now heading towards China instead. The vessel is bound for the port of Dongying, with an expected arrival on April 29, instead of its earlier destination of Vadinar.

According to Kpler, the rerouting was likely linked to payment-related issues, but the firm also mentioned that the ship could still be redirected to an Indian refinery.