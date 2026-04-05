Cabot Sanmar announces capacity expansion with Rs 220 crore investment

Chennai-based Cabot Sanmar Limited, a joint venture (JV) between Cabot Corporation, USA, and The Sanmar Group in India, announced the expansion of its fumed silica manufacturing capacity to meet growing customer demand in India with an investment of Rs 220 crore.

The expansion will be in its brownfield facility located in Mettur, Salem district of Tamil Nadu, and is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2027. These two companies have been in joint venture for the past 30 years in India. Cabot has nearly 40 manufacturing plants across the globe, whereas Sanmar has only one plant in Mettur.



Cabot Sanmar’s CAB-O-SIL fumed silica products are widely used across a diverse range of applications including pharmaceuticals, food, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, personal care, crop protection, among others. The expanded capacity will enhance the availability of high-quality fumed silica for domestic customers, supporting India’s growing advanced manufacturing and specialty chemicals sector.

“With this investment, Cabot Sanmar will expand the domestic availability of a critical ingredient that goes into the making of products we use every day,” Dr Krishna Kumar Rangachari, Director, Cabot Sanmar Limited said.

“This expansion reflects our shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and delivering high-quality fumed silica to support India’s growing demand,” Sean Keohane, President and CEO, Cabot Corporation said.

Vijay Sankar, Chairman, The Sanmar Group, said: “Through operational, technology and commercial excellence, the JV has sustained its leadership position in the market for fumed silica in India.”