How to accumulate Rs10 crore over the next 30 years

If you are a 22-year old can you accumulate Rs 10 crore in your life-time?

Yes, accumulating Rs 10 crore (Rs100 million) in 30 years through equity investments in India is very achievable with discipline, consistency, and the power of compounding.

Why did I choose equity investments as a route? Because that is the only market that I understand.

It requires a realistic plan, not speculation or stock-picking. Indian equities (Nifty 50 / Sensex) have historically delivered 12–15% CAGR over long periods (including dividends), making this a "reasonable" wealth-building path for patient investors.

You need to understand the Power of Compounding + Realistic Returns

Historically Nifty has given returns of 12-14% and Nifty 500 (broader market) has been 15% in the same window.

2. How Much You Need to Invest (SIP Calculator Results)Assuming you start with zero corpus today and invest via monthly SIP (most common & easiest method in India):

At 12%, you invest only Rs1 crore over 30 years and let compounding do the rest (₹9 crore comes from growth).

Use step-up SIP — increase your SIP by 10 every year as your income grows.