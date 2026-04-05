Business

How to accumulate Rs10 crore over the next 30 years

It requires a realistic plan, not speculation or stock-picking. Indian equities (Nifty 50 / Sensex) have historically delivered 12–15% CAGR over long periods (including dividends), making this a "reasonable" wealth-building path for patient investors
Wealth creation
Wealth creationFile photo
PV Subramanyam
Updated on
2 min read

If you are a 22-year old can you accumulate Rs 10 crore in your life-time?

Yes, accumulating Rs 10 crore (Rs100 million) in 30 years through equity investments in India is very achievable with discipline, consistency, and the power of compounding.

Why did I choose equity investments as a route? Because that is the only market that I understand.

It requires a realistic plan, not speculation or stock-picking. Indian equities (Nifty 50 / Sensex) have historically delivered 12–15% CAGR over long periods (including dividends), making this a "reasonable" wealth-building path for patient investors.

 You need to understand the Power of Compounding + Realistic Returns

  • Historically Nifty has given returns of 12-14% and Nifty 500 (broader market) has been 15% in the same window.

 2. How Much You Need to Invest (SIP Calculator Results)Assuming you start with zero corpus today and invest via monthly SIP (most common & easiest method in India):

 At 12%, you invest only Rs1 crore over 30 years and let compounding do the rest (₹9 crore comes from growth).
 Use step-up SIP — increase your SIP by 10 every year as your income grows.

  1. Foundation First:

    • Build 6–12 months emergency fund in liquid/savings.

    • Get term life + health insurance.

    • Clear high-interest debt (credit cards, personal loans).

  2. Choose the Right Vehicles (Low-cost, diversified equities)

    • Best option for most people: Index funds / ETFs 

      • Core: Nifty 50 Index Fund or Nifty 500 / Nifty Next 50.

      •  (low expense ratio <0.3%): UTI Nifty 50 Index, HDFC Nifty 50, etc.

      • ETFs (even cheaper): Nifty 50 Bees, Nifty 500 ETF — buy via demat.

  1. Simple 3-fund portfolio (if you want slightly higher growth):

    • 70% Nifty 50 / Large-cap index

    • 20% Nifty Midcap 150 / Next 50

    • 10% Nifty Small-cap 250

  2. Execution

    • Start SIP on salary credit day.

    • Increase SIP every year (step-up).

    • Stay invested for full 30 years — never redeem early for lifestyle expenses.

    • Review once a year. Ignore daily news and crashes.

  3. Tax Efficiency (2026 rules)

    • Equity mutual funds / stocks: Long-term capital gains (holding >1 year) taxed at 12.5% on gains above ₹1.25 lakh per financial year.

 Risks & Reality Check

  • Volatility: You will see 30–50% drawdowns (2008, 2020, etc.). Stay invested.

  • Returns not guaranteed: Past 12–15% ≠ future. If markets deliver only 10%, you’ll need higher SIPs.

  • Behaviour is 80% of success: The biggest risk is you stopping SIPs during crashes or chasing “better” schemes.

  • Life changes: Marriage, kids, house — adjust SIP upward, don’t stop.

5. Bonus Accelerators

  • Salary growth: If your income rises 10% yearly, step-up SIP accordingly → you may hit the target with even lower starting amount.

  • Lump sum windfalls: Bonuses, inheritance — park in the same index funds.

 Bottom line: Rs28,000–30,000 monthly SIP in a plain-vanilla Nifty 50/500 index fund + 10–15% annual step-up + 30 years of patience = very high probability of ₹10 crores.

  The magic is in starting now and never stopping.

wealth creation

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com