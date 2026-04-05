How to accumulate Rs10 crore over the next 30 years

If you are a 22-year old can you accumulate Rs 10 crore in your life-time?
Yes, accumulating Rs 10 crore (Rs100 million) in 30 years through equity investments in India is very achievable with discipline, consistency, and the power of compounding.
Why did I choose equity investments as a route? Because that is the only market that I understand.
It requires a realistic plan, not speculation or stock-picking. Indian equities (Nifty 50 / Sensex) have historically delivered 12–15% CAGR over long periods (including dividends), making this a "reasonable" wealth-building path for patient investors.
You need to understand the Power of Compounding + Realistic Returns
Historically Nifty has given returns of 12-14% and Nifty 500 (broader market) has been 15% in the same window.
2. How Much You Need to Invest (SIP Calculator Results)Assuming you start with zero corpus today and invest via monthly SIP (most common & easiest method in India):
At 12%, you invest only Rs1 crore over 30 years and let compounding do the rest (₹9 crore comes from growth).
Use step-up SIP — increase your SIP by 10 every year as your income grows.
Foundation First:
Build 6–12 months emergency fund in liquid/savings.
Get term life + health insurance.
Clear high-interest debt (credit cards, personal loans).
Choose the Right Vehicles (Low-cost, diversified equities)
Best option for most people: Index funds / ETFs
Core: Nifty 50 Index Fund or Nifty 500 / Nifty Next 50.
(low expense ratio <0.3%): UTI Nifty 50 Index, HDFC Nifty 50, etc.
ETFs (even cheaper): Nifty 50 Bees, Nifty 500 ETF — buy via demat.
Simple 3-fund portfolio (if you want slightly higher growth):
70% Nifty 50 / Large-cap index
20% Nifty Midcap 150 / Next 50
10% Nifty Small-cap 250
Execution
Start SIP on salary credit day.
Increase SIP every year (step-up).
Stay invested for full 30 years — never redeem early for lifestyle expenses.
Review once a year. Ignore daily news and crashes.
Tax Efficiency (2026 rules)
Equity mutual funds / stocks: Long-term capital gains (holding >1 year) taxed at 12.5% on gains above ₹1.25 lakh per financial year.
Risks & Reality Check
Volatility: You will see 30–50% drawdowns (2008, 2020, etc.). Stay invested.
Returns not guaranteed: Past 12–15% ≠ future. If markets deliver only 10%, you’ll need higher SIPs.
Behaviour is 80% of success: The biggest risk is you stopping SIPs during crashes or chasing “better” schemes.
Life changes: Marriage, kids, house — adjust SIP upward, don’t stop.
5. Bonus Accelerators
Salary growth: If your income rises 10% yearly, step-up SIP accordingly → you may hit the target with even lower starting amount.
Lump sum windfalls: Bonuses, inheritance — park in the same index funds.
Bottom line: Rs28,000–30,000 monthly SIP in a plain-vanilla Nifty 50/500 index fund + 10–15% annual step-up + 30 years of patience = very high probability of ₹10 crores.
The magic is in starting now and never stopping.