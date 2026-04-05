Market downturn hampers investors’ sentiment

The equity market’s sharp correction, fuelled by the West Asia conflict and India’s relative underperformance against global peers over the past two years, has split industry opinions, leaving most investors bewildered. While the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) pushes its "Mutual Funds Sahi Hai" campaign aggressively, a few fund managers and equity market experts are voicing contrarian views.

DSP Mutual Fund's recent ad in major newspapers, headlined "We Don't Know What Happens Next," has sparked heated social media debates among investors and experts over its messaging and timing. The advertisement highlights market uncertainty while encouraging discipline through systematic investment plans (SIPs) rather than knee-jerk reactions.

Few fund managers, however, feel that India’s equity market was bound for a correction, and the West Asia conflict and its impact on oil prices proved to be the trigger.

A senior fund said that most mutual funds kept on pouring money on super expensive mid cap and small-cap stocks without re-evaluating their strategy. “Investors who started SIPs just one or two years ago might be facing losses, prompting second thoughts about their decision. A lot of them are thinking that a reliable 6% yield by fixed deposits would have been a better choice,” stated the manager requesting not to be named.