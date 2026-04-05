‘Meaningful growth would require strong parentage’

Gagan Banga-led Sammaan Capital, formerly Indiabulls Housing Finance, has once again become a promoter-driven company after several years, with Abu Dhabi-based International Holdings Company (IHC)—the UAE’s most valuable firm with a market capitalisation of $239 billion—pumping in $1 billion for a 66.3% stake. With a new identity as an IHC entity, it is moving away from its legacy as a pure-play mortgage financier. Backed by a large equity infusion, Sammaan has set ambitious targets of becoming one of the top three non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by FY29, with assets under management (AUM) of at least `1.5 lakh crore, more than double its current size. Gagan Banga, MD and CEO of Sammaan Capital, tells Benn Kochuveedan it plans to expand its branch network to 1,500 from about 200, double its workforce to 10,000 from 4,000, and scale up its customer base to 50 million from 1.4 million. Excerpts:

Sammaan Capital has undergone several changes and divestments in recent years. With IHC coming in, you are once again a promoter-driven firm. How confident are you about achieving these aggressive targets?

We aim to be among the top three NBFCs with a diversified portfolio, doubling AUM to `1.3-1.5 lakh crore by FY29. We will move beyond being a pure-play mortgage lender and transition into a diversified NBFC, targeting mid- to low-income borrowers. This will be supported by expanding our branch network to 1,500 from just over 200 currently.

We will also offer a wider suite of retail credit products, including secured and unsecured MSME loans, personal loans, business loans and gold loans. Alongside, we plan to more than double our headcount to 10,000.

As promoter, IHC brings strong global funding networks and institutional relationships, along with substantial capital. This will help bring down our cost of funds to around 7.5%, significantly enhancing financial flexibility and supporting growth. As an IHC group company, we will also leverage the UAE’s strong sovereign rating to strengthen our credit profile, both domestically and internationally.

How confident am I? More than 100%. Given our learnings over the past seven to eight years, the quality of capital, and the strength of our new parent—larger than the biggest Indian companies—the targets are very achievable.