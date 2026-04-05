What you should know about the future of your payments

It may be the worst time for financial markets worldwide, with uncertainty ahead. There are no signs of an end to disruptions due to the conflict in West Asia, and you are already reeling in its aftermath as global supply chains are affected.

While you grapple with solutions that could help you see you through these disruptions, the business of nations has to move forward. You cannot take your eyes off the future despite uncertainties in the present.

The Reserve Bank of India released a document outlining a vision for payments through 'Payments Vision 2028' last week.

It is not just about scanning a QR code. It is about a future where your bank account is portable, your cheques are instant, and your security is under your total control.

Your bank account

You got your bank account with standing instructions for salary credits, monthly systematic investment plans, or payment mandates for utility bills. The RBI document unveils a new Payments Switching Service (PaSS) that will work as a central hub for all your payment mandates. If you wish to move from one bank to another, you can migrate all your automated payments seamlessly without having to register every single biller. It puts a lot of power in your hands to seek the best possible services from banks.

Another innovation is about 'e-cheques'. They are digital instructions with cryptographic security and digital signatures. There is no need to create a paper trail, and it can be cleared in close to real time. All of that will enhance the efficiency of high-value business, property or other asset sale transactions.

In your regular mobile app banking, you may have noticed the switch to turn credit and debit cards on or off. Such granularity will now be available even for UPI and net banking under the new proposed changes. You can control the use of your UPI ID when you are not using it by freezing it. The idea is to provide you with a lock on your digital wallet so that scammers do not initiate any unauthorised debit activity on your account.