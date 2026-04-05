What you should know about the future of your payments

It may be the worst time for financial markets worldwide, with uncertainty ahead. There are no signs of an end to disruptions due to the conflict in West Asia, and you are already reeling in its aftermath as global supply chains are affected.
While you grapple with solutions that could help you see you through these disruptions, the business of nations has to move forward. You cannot take your eyes off the future despite uncertainties in the present.
The Reserve Bank of India released a document outlining a vision for payments through 'Payments Vision 2028' last week.
It is not just about scanning a QR code. It is about a future where your bank account is portable, your cheques are instant, and your security is under your total control.
Your bank account
You got your bank account with standing instructions for salary credits, monthly systematic investment plans, or payment mandates for utility bills. The RBI document unveils a new Payments Switching Service (PaSS) that will work as a central hub for all your payment mandates. If you wish to move from one bank to another, you can migrate all your automated payments seamlessly without having to register every single biller. It puts a lot of power in your hands to seek the best possible services from banks.
Another innovation is about 'e-cheques'. They are digital instructions with cryptographic security and digital signatures. There is no need to create a paper trail, and it can be cleared in close to real time. All of that will enhance the efficiency of high-value business, property or other asset sale transactions.
In your regular mobile app banking, you may have noticed the switch to turn credit and debit cards on or off. Such granularity will now be available even for UPI and net banking under the new proposed changes. You can control the use of your UPI ID when you are not using it by freezing it. The idea is to provide you with a lock on your digital wallet so that scammers do not initiate any unauthorised debit activity on your account.
The Vision 2028 document officially recognises that 'digital' should not mean 'difficult'. The RBI is working towards elderly-friendly and low-literacy interfaces. You can use artificial intelligence to give voice commands in your local language.
The other problem you face is completing transactions if network connectivity is poor. The proposed new protocol will ensure payments are completed even in 'shadow zones' where there is no data connectivity. Digital money will become as reliable as cash in your pocket.
More countries are accepting UPI payments in rupees. An important hurdle to expanding UPI's use internationally is the high transaction costs and long wait times for international money transfers. You will be able to make transactions at local shops in Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia using UPI.
What does it mean to you
While your investments are seamlessly integrated digitally via mobile devices, the RBI is working to expand the scope of payments. The idea is to give you the ability to choose the bank that can serve you best. It also puts the banking system on notice, as they make an effort to ensure you are not easily taken away by competition. The payment system is rife with the potential for fraud, data breaches, and other malpractices. You are on tenterhooks when conducting high-value digital transactions or spending small amounts overseas. By 2028, your relationship with money will be defined by control and convenience. The RBI isn't just trying to make payments faster; it's trying to make the entire financial ecosystem as flexible as a smartphone app. As these changes roll out, your biggest asset won't just be the balance in your account, but your ability to use these new tools to keep that balance safe and mobile.