IT sector likely to report muted quarter in Q4

India’s IT services sector is expected to report another subdued quarter for the three months ended March, with brokerages pointing to weak sequential growth, geopolitical uncertainty stemming from the West Asia conflict, and rising pressure from AI-led pricing pressure as key concerns for FY27.

Analysts across major brokerages said Q4 is likely to remain muted despite some support from the rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar, which is expected to provide a revenue boost of 10 to 60 basis points.

Brokerage estimates suggest revenue growth for the quarter could range from a negative 0.5 to a 3% rise sequentially, with Tier-I companies expected to post growth in a narrow band. HDFC Securities estimates Tier-I growth between negative 1.1% and 0.9% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms, while Motilal Oswal Financial Services described the quarter as “uneventful”.

Margins are expected to remain stable or improve marginally, supported mainly by currency tailwinds. However, analysts cautioned that wage hikes, deal ramp-up costs and restructuring expenses continue to limit expansion.

The larger focus, however, is on management commentary for FY27, particularly on growth visibility, margins and the monetisation of artificial intelligence-led deals.

“The management commentary on demand outlook, client budgets, AI deflationary impact, and delays in decision making due to the war situation will be closely monitored,” analysts at HDFC Securities said in their preview note.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has so far had a limited direct impact on Indian IT companies, but brokerages flagged potential risks in client spending and project timelines.

“The ongoing Middle East crisis poses a moderate short-term risk to Indian IT firms with exposure to regional energy and utility clients. Geopolitical uncertainty may delay discretionary spending and new projects, while raising operational concerns regarding infrastructure resilience, travel, and employee safety,” analysts at HDFC Institutional Research noted.