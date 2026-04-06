Market beats early Monday blues, settles high amid ceasefire talk reports

NEW DELHI: India's equity markets made a sharp recovery on Monday, with benchmarks—the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty—settling more than 1% higher each, as reports of a potential ceasefire between the US and Iran lifted sentiment. A rebound in the rupee following the Reserve Bank of India’s intervention with a slew of measures to restrict banks from onshore forward markets also provided support to the equity market.

The Sensex advanced by 787 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 74,106.85, while the Nifty gained 255 points, or 1.12%, to close at 22,968.25. In early intraday deals, the Sensex had plummeted to 72,728.66 while Nifty hit a low of 22,542.95. Broader markets mirrored the positive momentum, with the Nifty Midcap and Small Cap indices rising by 1.52% and 1.29%, respectively.

The rupee appreciated for the second straight session, closing at around 93.06 against the US dollar.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said that crude prices softened marginally on reports of ceasefire efforts, while encouraging provisional banking data supported interest in rate‑sensitive segments. Brent crude prices were trading around $109 per barrel on Monday, while WTI oil prices, after hitting a high of $115.48 per barrel, fell to the $110 mark.