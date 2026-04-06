Refiners delay annual maintenance exercise to meet energy demand

Amid energy supply constraints due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, domestic oil refiners are planning to postpone annual maintenance shutdowns of their units to avoid hampering domestic production of LPG, petrol, and diesel.

According to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at petroleum ministry, some refineries of Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation have planned shutdowns at certain units for routine maintenance. However, private refiner Nayara Energy will shut its 400,000 barrels per day Vadinar refinery for maintenance from April 9.

Mukesh Mangal, additional secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, said two Indian-flagged LPG carriers — Green Sanvi and Green Asha — have crossed the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, Green Sanvi is carrying about 46,650 MT of LPG with 25 seafarers onboard, while Green Asha is carrying about 15,405 MT of LPG with 26 seafarers onboard and will reach Indian ports on April 7 and April 9, respectively. Currently, there are 16 Indian-flagged vessels with 433 seafarers in the region. The fleet includes two LPG vessels (one full, one empty), one LNG carrier, six crude carriers (five full, one empty), four container ships, two bulk carriers, and one dredger.

“The vessels Green Sanghvi and Green Asha, carrying LPG, have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Green Sanghvi is carrying around 46,500 metric tons of LPG with 25 Indian seafarers, while Green Asha has 15,500 metric tons of LPG with 26 seafarers. Currently, there are 16 Indian-flagged vessels in the western Persian Gulf region, carrying a total of 433 Indian seafarers,” said Mangal.

Meanwhile, the government has increased natural gas supply to fertiliser plants to about 90% of their average consumption over the past six months, effective April 6, 2026. It will increase LNG supply to urea plants to 90% of their average capacity from Monday, boosting output prospects, according to an official statement on Sunday. As per the government, domestic LPG cylinder deliveries remain normal, with over 18 crore cylinders delivered to households since March 1, 2026. Sharma also mentioned that since March 23, 2026, about 6.75 lakh 5-kg Free Trade LPG cylinders have been sold. Since March 2026, about 3.67 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and about 4 lakh additional customers have registered for new connections.

“In the past three weeks, about 79,900 tonnes of commercial LPG have been supplied, equivalent to nearly 42 lakh (19 kg) cylinders for commercial users,” said Sujata Sharma.

Fertiliser plants will receive 90% gas supply as the government raises allocation, cuts fuel duty, and ensures overall supply amid uncertainties. Currently, LNG supply, a key feedstock for urea manufacturing, is provided to plants at around 70–75% of their average consumption over the past six months, it added.