Retail auto sales near record 3 crore unit mark in FY26

NEW DELHI: On the back of a sharp surge in demand after the GST rate reduction in late September 2025, retail automobile sales stood at almost 3 crore units in the financial year 2026, a new high for the industry.

As per data shared by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Indian auto retail sales peaked to an all-time high of 2,96,71,064 units in FY26 with a broad-based 13.30% year-on-year growth that saw five of six vehicle categories set new annual records.

"This is not just a number. It represents the industry approaching the 3-crore mark, a milestone that would have seemed distant just two years ago," said FADA President CS Vigneshwar.

He added that the year was not linear as the first five months—April through August—were a period of measured momentum, with monthly growth ranging between 2% and 5%. The turning point arrived in September with the implementation of GST 2.0 when rates were slashed between 7% and 10% for different categories.

"The festive convergence of Navratri and Diwali in October delivered an all-time record monthly retail of over 40 lakh units, and the momentum carried through the remainder of the year. January, February, and March 2026 each registered strong double-digit YoY growth, validating that the upshift was not merely festive but structural," said Vigneshwar.

Category-wise, two-wheelers reclaimed their pre-COVID peak, retailing over 2.14 crore units and growing 13.40%. The recovery is attributed to GST-led affordability and improved rural cash flows. Passenger Vehicles crossed the 47-lakh mark for the first time, growing 13 %, supported by new-model pipeline, steady urbanisation, and the sustained shift towards SUVs and alternative powertrains.