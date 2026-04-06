Wipro signs eight-year deal with Olam worth $1 billion, to acquire Mindsprint

BENGALURU: Wipro has signed an eight-year agreement with Singapore-headquartered Olam Group in a deal expected to exceed $1 billion in total contract value, according to the company’s exchange filing.

The agreement includes a committed spend of $800 million and is among the largest transformation deals signed by the Indian IT services major.

As part of the broader arrangement, Wipro will also acquire Olam’s digital services arm, Mindsprint, for a total consideration of around $375 million in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition is expected to close by June 2026.

Wipro said it will acquire a 100% stake in the Singapore-based company, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary after the completion of the transaction.

The deal comes at a time when Indian IT services firms are increasingly turning to acquisitions to strengthen sector-specific capabilities and secure long-term revenue visibility.

Mindsprint, the IT services arm of Olam Group, employs more than 3,200 professionals across India, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Middle East. The company provides technology and digital services across enterprise applications, data and analytics, and digital platforms.

According to the report, Mindsprint has built a strong presence in the food and agri-business industry, along with capabilities in supply chain transformation and proprietary IP-led solutions.

The company reported consolidated revenue of $135 million in CY25, marking an increase of nearly 4% from $130 million in CY24, the report said.

Under the eight-year contract, Wipro will deliver end-to-end transformation services for Olam. The engagement will cover Olam’s “farm-to-fork” value chain, including farming, forecasting, trading, supply-chain operations and customer engagement.