Air India revises fuel surcharge by up to Rs 26,000 for international flights

Air India ticket prices are set to go up as the airline has revised its fuel surcharge structure across domestic routes by up to Rs 899 and on international routes by up to $280 or around Rs 26,000 ($1 = Rs 93). The move by the airline comes after the oil marketing companies (OMCs) revised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices last week.

Air India had last month introduced a fuel surcharge of Rs 400 for domestic flights and $10-$50 on international flights as the ongoing conflict in West Asia triggered a sharp rise in energy prices. The fresh revision, which is now based on distance travelled, takes the fuel surcharge up to Rs 899 (above 2000 km) for domestic flights and up to $280 for flights to North America and Australia. For European flights (excluding the UK), fuel surcharge now stands at $205.

“Following the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas' and Ministry of Civil Aviation's decision to cap domestic ATF price hike at 25%, Air India group is reflecting this calibrated approach, transitioning from a flat domestic surcharge to a distance-based grid as follows, effective 08 April 2026 (including on Air India Express flights),” said the airline in a statement.

It added that in the absence of any such mitigations on international ATF prices, they will be implementing more significant changes to fuel surcharges. Jet fuel is the biggest expense for airlines, accounting for 35% to 40% of total operating costs.

According to the latest data published by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global average jet fuel price rose to $195.19 per barrel for the week ending 27 March 2026, up from $99.40 at the end of February, recording a surge of close to 100%.