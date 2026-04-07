Centre’s new condition for states to avail capex fund: Easy access of land for telecom infra

The government has increased the budgetary allocation under SASCI to Rs 2 lakh crore for FY27, up from Rs 1.5 lakh crore in FY26. Of this, Rs 1.75 lakh crore is available to states, while Rs 25,000 crore has been set aside as a buffer. Notably, Rs 70,000 crore of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore will be accessible only if states undertake the specified reforms.

Under SASCI, the Centre provides 50-year interest-free loans to state governments to boost capital expenditure, drive economic growth and create jobs. The scheme supports sectors such as infrastructure under PM Gati Shakti, tourism and digital services, with projects typically required to be completed within two years.

While a portion of the funds is allocated based on the Finance Commission’s state-wise formula, the remaining amount is contingent upon states implementing reforms such as digitisation, urban reforms, disinvestment of state PSUs and mining sector changes.

Easing land access for telecom infrastructure falls under the Right of Way (RoW) framework, which came into effect on January 1, 2025. The framework provides a standardised mechanism to facilitate the rollout of telecom infrastructure while safeguarding public assets and expediting approvals.