HCLTech’s US arm to cut 120 jobs in Orlando amid project ramp down

HCLTech’s US subsidiary is set to lay off 120 employees in Orlando, Florida, as part of an operational restructuring linked to a client project.

The job cuts will affect employees working at the company’s San Marco Court facility in Orlando. According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing dated April 1, the layoffs are scheduled to begin on May 29 and continue through December 31 this year. A small number of additional separations are expected to extend into early 2027.

The filing stated that the layoffs are permanent in nature.

Under the WARN Act in the United States, employers are required to provide advance notice in cases of mass layoffs or plant closures when more than 100 employees are affected.

The report said the affected employees were aligned to a specific client engagement, indicating that the workforce reduction is linked to a ramp down or transition in that project.

HCLTech has said that the impacted workers will be considered for redeployment opportunities within the company or on other client engagements, depending on skill fit and the availability of suitable roles.

The company had not responded to The New Indian Express’ queries at the time of publication.

The IT company employs more than 2,26,000 people across 60 countries, making it one of India’s largest technology services companies.

The latest move reflects the ongoing adjustments being made by major IT firms as they align staffing levels with changing client requirements and project demand in overseas markets.