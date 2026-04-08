BMW beats slowdown in luxury car market amid EV push, sales surges 17% in Q1 to 4,567 units

German carmaker BMW continues to outshine rival luxury brands with its best-ever first-quarter performance in calendar year 2026. The company posted 17% year-on-year (YoY) sales growth to 4,567 units in Q1, far surpassing the overall luxury car market's modest 3% rise to around 14,000 units.

BMW's success in a challenging landscape stems from robust demand for its electric vehicles (EVs). The company's EV leadership continued in Q1, with 1,185 BMW and MINI EVS sold, a massive 83% YoY increase. BMW holds the largest market share of over 70% in India's luxury EV segment, with EV penetration reaching 26% of total sales.

Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India, attributed the surge in EV demand to the global oil crisis, especially in March, as it convinced many customers that EVs are the way forward. He expects strong demand for BMW EVs to persist, backed by a wide portfolio, robust launch pipeline and entry into new markets.

On the broader luxury car market, Brar noted that demand has moderated amid macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. Compared to this small market, India’s overall passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales rose 16% year-on-year to about 450,000 units in March 2026.

"The market for expensive cars isn't doing well because customers in this segment are far more dependent on global economics, unlike the mass market's salary class and corporate buyers who receive steady monthly income," he said.