Forex trading curbs not forever, interventions to tame extreme volatility: RBI Guv

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra has assured the forex market that the many curbs introduced since late March are in reactions to specific market movements and do not, in any sense, signal any structural change to the central bank’s approach to currency trading.

The statement comes as a big relief for those worried about recent steps taken to curb speculation on the rupee and prop up the local currency, as the central bank says these measures won’t last forever.

“These are reactions to the specific market movements. These are not, in any sense, signalling any structural change,” Malhotra told reporters during the post-policy press conference Wednesday. “This is consistent with our longstanding policy of exchange rates being market determined,” he added.

Over the long term, RBI stands committed to the development, broadening and deepening of the markets and the internationalization of the rupee, Malhotra added.

“...we did notice that in the last few weeks of March there was heightened volatility in the foreign exchange markets. We saw that positions were being built up, leading to arbitrage positions between the non-deliverable forward markets and the deliverable markets,” the governor said.

The first RBI heavy-hand came on March 27, when the RBI capped banks’ net open positions in the domestic market at $100 million at the end of each business day by 10 April. This came after the rupee lost close to 10% YTD and crossed the 95 mark.

The net open position was worth about $40 billion before March 27 and even a Re 1 change would led to banks losing at least Rs 4,000 crore, according to an estimate by Jefferies.

The very next day the rupee began to appreciate but closed again below 95-mark for the first time. This forced the RBI to strike again on April 1 to curb speculation as it prevented banks from rebooking of cancelled forex derivative contracts and tightened norms for related-party transactions and selling it to a corporate. If a company or trader cancels a dollar hedge, they can no longer re-enter the same trade to benefit from price movements, limiting their ability to take directional bets under the guise of hedging.