HDFC Bank gets RBI clean-chit again, Guv says no governance or mgmt issues

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the central bank has not found any material or governance concerns in HDFC Bank after its chairman stepped down citing unspecified ethical and moral disagreements with the management.

The governor was responding multiple questions about issues in a few private sector banks and especially at HDFC Bank where its past part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty had resigned citing unsubstantiated ethical and moral issues at the bank, in the past two years, on March 18.

When asked specifically whether the governor meant there are no issues at the country’s second largest lender after analysing the submissions the bank made and also the minutes of the recent board meetings, Malhotra said: “Based on our general supervision and the analysis, we have not found any material or governance concerns in HDFC Bank.”

Malhotra also dispelled any concerns about the banking system as whole saying the extant banking laws are quite clear and that RBI does not see any need for change now.

"If there is any need, we will consider,” he told reporters at the customary post-policy press briefing Wednesday where the central bank left the key policy rates unchanged and also maintained the neutral policy stance.

“The laws are quite clear, don’t see any need for change. If there is any need, we will consider,” Malhotra said during a post-policy press briefing.

The governor also said the regulations are safe and resilient, and equity specific events do not post any threat to the long-term health of the banking sector. “From the banking side as a whole, we are not seeing any systemic concerns about their profitability, and their health,” he added.

The central bank plans to overhaul guidelines for bank boards to shift their focus more toward policy decisions rather than day-to-day operations, Malhotra said.