India adds 55.3 GW non-fossil capacity in a year, becomes third-largest in renewable energy: Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI: India achieved a total non-fossil fuel capacity addition of 55.3 GW during FY 2025–26, taking the total installed non-fossil capacity to 283.46 GW, said Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday.

The minister, while speaking to the media, said this addition has helped India rank third globally in renewable energy installed capacity, moving ahead of Brazil. He further noted that the non-fossil capacity addition of 55.29 GW in 2025–26 is the highest ever recorded in a single year, surpassing the previous high of 29.5 GW in 2024–25.

So far, a total of 283.46 GW of capacity from non-fossil fuel sources has been installed in the country as on March 31, 2026. This includes 150.26 GW solar power, 56.09 GW wind power, 11.75 GW bio energy, 5.17 GW small hydro power, 51.41 GW large hydro power, and 8.78 GW nuclear power capacity.