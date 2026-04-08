India adds 55.3 GW non-fossil capacity in a year, becomes third-largest in renewable energy: Pralhad Joshi

NEW DELHI: India achieved a total non-fossil fuel capacity addition of 55.3 GW during FY 2025–26, taking the total installed non-fossil capacity to 283.46 GW, said Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday.
The minister, while speaking to the media, said this addition has helped India rank third globally in renewable energy installed capacity, moving ahead of Brazil. He further noted that the non-fossil capacity addition of 55.29 GW in 2025–26 is the highest ever recorded in a single year, surpassing the previous high of 29.5 GW in 2024–25.
So far, a total of 283.46 GW of capacity from non-fossil fuel sources has been installed in the country as on March 31, 2026. This includes 150.26 GW solar power, 56.09 GW wind power, 11.75 GW bio energy, 5.17 GW small hydro power, 51.41 GW large hydro power, and 8.78 GW nuclear power capacity.
Joshi said solar energy has emerged as the key driver of growth, contributing 16.3 GW (36%) out of the 44.61 GW installed during FY 2025–26. This includes 7.6 GW under PM KUSUM and 8.7 GW from rooftop solar. Wind energy also recorded its highest-ever annual addition, with 6.05 GW installed during FY 2025–26, compared to 4.15 GW in the previous year.
The minister said more than 42 lakh households have benefited so far, with PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana accounting for 34.3 lakh installations, including 22.7 lakh in FY 2025–26 alone. Of the 8.71 GW rooftop segment, 6.72 GW was under the scheme, while the remaining capacity came from the commercial and industrial segment.
The minister said power purchase agreements (PPAs) are in place for 230 GW out of 275 GW of installed renewable energy capacity. He added that the government expects to sign PPAs for 10–12 GW of capacity in the next three to four months. He also highlighted that direct PPAs are being signed with Indian Railways for the use of renewable energy in rail operations. Further, inter-ministerial efforts are underway to expedite the manufacturing of electric cookware and vessels to support clean energy adoption.